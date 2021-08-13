Marc McNulty excited to play in his ‘best position’ after Dundee United loan return is confirmed

Marc McNulty is looking forward to playing in his “best position” after a second season-long loan with Dundee United was confirmed.

The 28-year-old scored five goals under Micky Mellon last season in 30 appearances but didn’t always start in his favoured role.

With Lawrence Shankland having been sold earlier this week, the stage is set for the Scotland international to be the main man up front at Tannadice.

“I’m buzzing to be back,” McNulty told United’s official website.

“I really enjoyed my time here last season. I said it was a great club that was going places.

“Obviously, there’s been a change of management but that never affected my decision in wanting to come back and, luckily, it’s not affected the club wanting me to return.

“Any player always wants to be wanted and for me when the manager wants you as a number nine and to score goals that’s a key factor. You want to play in your best position and that’s something that excites me.

“It’s a great club that has amazing people working behind the scenes.

“From Tannadice to St Andrews, all the way up to the sporting director and chairman, and is one that’s moving in the right direction.

“It was a place I wanted to come back to.”

A proven goalscorer

Head coach Tam Courts added: “We’re delighted to bring a striker of Marc’s quality back to the club. He’s a proven goalscorer in the league and now approaching his prime.

“When you look closely, he was involved in a lot of our best attacking play last year so that gives me a lot of optimism for the impact he can have once we get him up to speed.”

If international clearance is secured McNulty will feature for United in the Premier Sports Cup against Ayr United.