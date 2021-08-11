Lawrence Shankland leaves Dundee United for Belgian side Beerschot in £1m deal

Lawrence Shankland has sealed a move to Belgian club Beerschot, Dundee United have confirmed.

Hitman Shankland leaves Tannadice after two goal-laden seasons, scoring 40 times in 74 games in tangerine, almost single-handedly firing United to the Championship title last year.

The 26-year-old Scotland international will join former Terrors team-mate Freddy Frans at the Antwerp outfit on, what Courier Sport understands is, a three-year deal.

United’s undisclosed fee for the former Aberdeen striker, who they signed on a free transfer from Ayr United in 2019, is believed to be around £1m.

Shankland, who was in the last year of his deal, has been linked with a move away from Tannadice and the subject of much speculation surrounding his future since he walked in the door.

With the move now confirmed, both parties can move on to new challenges, United in the Premiership and Shanks abroad, happy with the outcome of the deal.

The seven-figure sum marks the highest transfer fee the Terrors have received for a player since Nadir Ciftci’s £1.5m departure to Celtic in 2015.

Shankland bid farewell to the club with a message that praised the fans for their backing and set out his intentions for his new challenge on the continent.

‘The fans support for me was amazing right from the off’

“I have really enjoyed my time at Dundee United and I would like to thank everyone at the club from the playing staff and coaches to the support staff both at Tannadice and St Andrews,” he said.

“I came to United with the objective of developing personally and helping the club get back to the Premiership and I now see it is the right time to take the next step in my career development elsewhere.

“The fans support for me was amazing right from the off and I will always be grateful for their backing and, hopefully, I will be back one day to see them all.

“I also have to mention the backing I have received from the chairman and vice-chairman who made me feel such a part of this club and welcomed me in so warmly.

“I leave knowing there is an excellent squad and great coaches at United and I am excited to see how successful this season will be for them.

“I now look forward to my future in Belgium and cannot wait to get started. Thank you to everyone at Dundee United.”