News / Fife False alarm sparks major emergency response in Leven By Neil Henderson August 13 2021, 4.21pm Updated: August 13 2021, 6.51pm Police and coastguard called to Bawbee bridge in Leven. Police have confirmed a major search involving multiple emergency services was a false alarm with "good intent". Emergency services had initially responded to concerns of a person in the water in Leven. Emergency services searched the water in Leven due to concerns for a person. Officers said there was no trace of anyone and after concluding a thorough search of the water along with other emergency services.