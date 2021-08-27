Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lawrence Shankland exclusive: I missed out on Dundee United farewell but could be back one day

By Ewan Smith
August 27 2021, 12.36pm Updated: August 27 2021, 1.46pm
Lawrence Shankland is settling in with new club Beerschot.
Lawrence Shankland left Dundee United on the best possible terms – and won’t rule out returning to the Tannadice club in the future.

Shankland made the £1 million move to Belgian side K. Beerschot VA earlier this month as United cashed in on their star striker.

With 40 goals in 70 starts, Shankland made a big impact during his two years at United.

And the club made huge imprint on his heart, as Shankland revealed in an exclusive three-part farewell interview with Courier Sport.

“When you have been successful somewhere then it’s always hard to leave,” said Shankland.

“I’m leaving behind people that are more than just ex-colleagues. They are real friends.

Lawrence Shankland made his final Tannadice appearance in the win over Arbroath

“I’ve been in touch with them already and it was a changing room I enjoyed being in.

“All the players got on and I loved being there.

“Dundee United are a great club from top to bottom and the support I got from the fans was incredible.

“They seemed to take to me straight away.

“It helps when you are scoring goals but the United fans helped make my time a success.

“Everything about the club is great. I don’t have one bad word to say.

“Maybe one day in the future I will be back, we’ll see.

“But I’m in Belgium right now and I don’t see trips to Tannadice being too frequent while I focus on my new club.”

Shankland insists his move to Belgium was a good deal for all parties.

‘I didn’t say goodbye the way I wanted’

In the final year of his contract at Tannadice, United were in danger of losing their prize asset for nothing in the summer.

Shankland has been linked with a host of top clubs during his two years at United.
And the lure of trying his luck abroad was too strong to resist.

But the one regret he does have is not being able to bid an emotional farewell to the fans on the pitch.

Shankland missed out on United’s 1-0 win over Rangers due to injury, with his Belgian switch being confirmed in the days that followed.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye in the way I wanted to,” said Shankland.

“It would have been good to say goodbye in front of the fans but that’s life right now. That’s football.

“Hopefully, though, they all think well of me for what I did for their club.

“I’ve got social media but don’t tend to read too much into what is being said on it.

Dundee United fans wished Lawrence Shankland well on social media.

“But I did go through comments and it was heartening.

“No-one really had a bad word to say and all the comments were wishing me well for the future.

“I feel like I left on good terms and hopefully Dundee United feel the same way.

“Maybe I could have stayed for another season and seen out my contract. But I felt it was the right time for me to move.

“I turned 26 this month and it’s at the stage where opportunities like this may not come about again.

“It’s the right time for me to try something different at a very good club in Belgium and Dundee United have got a bit of money for me too.”

Shankland is backing Dundee United boss Thomas Courts ‘to the hilt’

Lawrence Shankland has tipped Dunde United boss Thomas Courts to succeed

Meanwhile, Shankland has backed his old club to be a success under new manager Tam Courts.

United have taken six points from nine – including wins over Rangers and St Johnstone – and are in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

“Thomas is a good guy with a good knowledge of football,” said Shankland.

“I know promotions within clubs are sometimes frowned upon but they’ve got a very good coach.

“His ideas are fresh and he has a very clear idea of what he wants to do. I’m backing him and United to the hilt.

“They’ve made a good start. The only poor result was at Aberdeen

“I was playing that day so I’ll take the blame and leave the good stuff for the rest!”

