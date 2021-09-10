Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Ilmari Niskanen: New Dundee United winger finally able to make debut as work permit confirmed

By Scott Lorimer
September 10 2021, 12.06pm Updated: September 10 2021, 1.12pm
Niskanen battles Gareth Bale
Finnish Internationalist Ilmari Niskanen looks set to make his Dundee United debut this weekend after his work permit was finally cleared.

The 23-year-old winger signed for the Tangerines on August 20 after a spell at FC Ingolstadt 04 in Bundesliga 2.

However, delays due to international clearance meant he was unable to take to the field.

After nearly three weeks, clearance has finally been granted and Niskanen looks set to make his debut against St Mirren on Saturday.

United tweeted: “Following the completion of the work permit process, we are thrilled to confirm the Ilmari Niskanen has officially arrived at Tannadice.”

Niskanen told the club: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be here and really looking forward to getting going.

“I’m a powerful, fast, dynamic winger. I know if I put my full potential out then I can be a good player here.

“I want to help the team achieve the best position in the table as possible. We have a strong team so I know we can do really well this season.”

