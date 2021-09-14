WATCH: Former Dundee and Dundee United striker Osman Sow scores wonderful flick as he makes scoring start to life in Thailand – and he could join another ex-Dee in the top flight if promotion is secured

It may have been a delayed start to his career in Thailand but Osman Sow has wasted no time in getting among the goals in the Far East.

The former Dundee United and Dundee striker left these shores at the start of the summer after his Dens Park contract expired.

However he has had to wait to get back on the pitch again after Covid-19 restrictions in Thailand held the football season back until the start of September.

That meant the Swede couldn’t make his Sukhothai debut until the beginning of this month.

Relegated in the previous season and having lost their star striker, Madagascan international John Baggio (full name Jhon Baggio Rakotonomenjanahary), Sow had some big boots to fill.

Top of the table

Dundee’s top scorer last term, though, has got off to a fine start with two goals in his first two games.

A penalty on debut in a home 5-0 win over Ayuthaya United earned the perfect start to the season.

The Fire Bat, as they are known, then backed that up with a 3-2 win over Khonkaen United to top the fledgling league table.

After taking a 2-0 lead, Sukhothai were pegged back to 2-2 shortly after half-time.

However, Sow popped up with a wonderful flicked effort (around 7 minutes in the above video) to notch his second goal in two league games to earn another three points.

In the 18-team second tier, the top two sides are promoted to Thai League One while the teams placed third to sixth head into a play-off for promotion.

Should Sow help Sukhothai back to the top flight he could face up against another former Dee.

After choosing to leave Dundee following their relegation, Jesse Curran signed for Thai top-flight side Muangthong United.

The 25-year-old Aussie has made two substitute appearances this term with the Bangkok side drawing twice.