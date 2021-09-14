Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

WATCH: Former Dundee and Dundee United striker Osman Sow scores wonderful flick as he makes scoring start to life in Thailand – and he could join another ex-Dee in the top flight if promotion is secured

By George Cran
September 14 2021, 5.00pm
Osman Sow
It may have been a delayed start to his career in Thailand but Osman Sow has wasted no time in getting among the goals in the Far East.

The former Dundee United and Dundee striker left these shores at the start of the summer after his Dens Park contract expired.

However he has had to wait to get back on the pitch again after Covid-19 restrictions in Thailand held the football season back until the start of September.

That meant the Swede couldn’t make his Sukhothai debut until the beginning of this month.

Relegated in the previous season and having lost their star striker, Madagascan international John Baggio (full name Jhon Baggio Rakotonomenjanahary), Sow had some big boots to fill.

Top of the table

Dundee’s top scorer last term, though, has got off to a fine start with two goals in his first two games.

A penalty on debut in a home 5-0 win over Ayuthaya United earned the perfect start to the season.

The Fire Bat, as they are known, then backed that up with a 3-2 win over Khonkaen United to top the fledgling league table.

After taking a 2-0 lead, Sukhothai were pegged back to 2-2 shortly after half-time.

However, Sow popped up with a wonderful flicked effort (around 7 minutes in the above video) to notch his second goal in two league games to earn another three points.

In the 18-team second tier, the top two sides are promoted to Thai League One while the teams placed third to sixth head into a play-off for promotion.

Should Sow help Sukhothai back to the top flight he could face up against another former Dee.

Former Dundee man Jesse Curran.

After choosing to leave Dundee following their relegation, Jesse Curran signed for Thai top-flight side Muangthong United.

The 25-year-old Aussie has made two substitute appearances this term with the Bangkok side drawing twice.

