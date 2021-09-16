Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee derby to played in front of sell-out Tannadice as Ryan Edwards hands Dundee United fitness boost

By Ewan Smith
September 16 2021, 6.53pm Updated: September 16 2021, 6.54pm
Dundee United will host the Dundee derby in front of a capacity crowd
The first top-flight Dundee derby in over five years will be played in front of a sell-out crowd.

Dundee United and Dundee have sold out their allocations for Sunday’s lunchtime clash.

The mouth-watering match will be beamed live on Sky Sports but fans of both sides have snapped up tickets for Tannadice.

With some Covid-restrictions still in place, there will be over 13,000 inside United’s ground.

Dundee and Dundee United will meet at Tannadice on Sunday for the first top-flight derby in five years

United have also sold out their hospitality for the fixture.

They have now started advertising the away day hospitality for their fans at Dens Park for the return fixture on January 2nd.

United had come under-fire from some supporters on social media for charging up to £30 for adults for the game.

But the news that the tickets have sold out more than 48 hours before kick-off will provide a welcome boost to the players who played in front of empty grounds last year.

Dundee United in Ryan Edwards’ derby day fitness boost

Meanwhile, United defender Ryan Edwards has been pictured in training at his side’s St Andrews’ base.

Edwards picked up a knock in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with St Mirren, with comeback star Mark Connolly ready to step into his place.

It remains to be seen if Edwards will be fit to face Dundee. Liam Smith and Benjamin Siegrist also face a fitness race for Sunday.

Battle-scarred Dundee United star Mark Connolly fit for derby after bouncing back from his 7th major injury

 

