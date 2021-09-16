Thursday court round-up — Card theft fraudster and exposure allegations

All forms of life in the Thursday round-up.

Opportunist fraudster

A Fife fraudster used a bank card he found at two High Street stores.

Ben Haswell, 29, found Margaret Simpson’s bank card on January 12 and used it to go on a spending spree in Leven town centre.

Ms Simpson noticed her bank card was missing when she returned from a hospital visit and phoned her bank, as well as police.

In this time, Haswell, of Halfields Court in Kennoway, had used the card at automated checkouts in two High Street stores in Leven.

He admitted fraudulently using the card to buy £15.47 of goods in Boots and a further £12.05 at Poundland.

Haswell, who was unknown to Ms Simpson, was not present when Sheriff Ian Anderson fined him £140 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Haswell’s defence solicitor Iain McCafferty said: “He simply found it and took the opportunity.

“I don’t think I can make it ‘good’.

“At that stage, he and his partner were under a bit of financial pressure.”

‘Monstrous’ rapist

Former teacher and athletics coach Eric Simpson has been jailed for eight years for the historic sexual abuse and rape. The 73-year-old targeted girls and young women over a period of 18 years and was found guilty of his “monstrous” crimes after trial.

Cut hair without permission

Reports have been ordered for a man who shared an indecent video of his partner and cut her hair without permission.

Matthew Austin admitted engaging in an abusive course of behaviour towards the woman between October 1, 2019 and August 31, this year on Seafield Road, Dundee.

The 31-year-old pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to sharing an indecent video of the woman with a third party without her consent.

Austin, of Main Street, Dundee, also cut the woman’s hair without her permission.

Solicitor John Boyle said there was a background of mental health issues and believed the circumstances could be fully explored within a social work report.

Sentence was deferred until October by Sheriff John Rafferty for the report to be obtained.

Austin’s bail order was allowed to continue.

Stalked woman for weeks

Robert McDonald stalked a woman for weeks without her knowledge. He had met the woman while a chef at Auchterarder Golf Club and years later, began knocking on random doors and hanging around the club looking for her. When police arrested him, he asked them to call her, claiming she was “his wife”.

Exposure allegations

A pensioner charged with being naked at beauty spots and a golf course in Fife will stand trial next year.

Derek Holliday, 70, allegedly exposed himself in a sexual manner to two people during the incidents between March and July last year.

Prosecutors allege Holliday committed an act of public indecency on March 14, 2020 at Morton Loch, B945, Tayport by being found naked in a public place.

On July 14 last year, Holliday allegedly exposed himself in a sexual manner to a man while naked at Cullaloe Nature Reserve in Burntisland.

A third charge alleges that at Eden Golf Course, Old Guardbridge Road, St Andrews, Holliday performed a sex act while naked in front of a woman.

This allegedly happened on July 20, last year.

Holliday, of Abbotsford Court, Glenrothes, pled not guilty to the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray fixed a trial for June.

‘Evil man’

Craig Bence from Fife was labelled “an evil man” when he pled guilty to another child abuse images crime. The 36-year-old serial offender will be sentenced next month.

Knife attack claim

A couple accused of carrying out a knife attack in Dundee have been remanded in custody.

Robert Gray, 39, and Nicky Scott, 32, allegedly committed the assault in the St Mary’s area of the city on September 9.

It is alleged the pair repeatedly struck Graham Hogan on the body with a knife and tried to punch him on the head on St Kilda Road.

They are also alleged to have stolen an iPhone SE.

Court papers allege Gray was found in possession of a knife.

Gray, of Catterline Crescent and Scott, of St Columba Gardens, made no plea when they appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Their case on petition was continued for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty, who remanded them both in custody.

