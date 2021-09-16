Broughty Ferry road closed as emergency crews attend crash

Police have closed Strathern Road in Broughty Ferry as emergency crews attend a road traffic accident.

Officers said the road was closed between Crawford Place and Fairfield, with the public asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

It is understood several emergency vehicles are on the scene, including up to six police cars.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received report of a two-car crash on Strathern Road in Broughty Ferry around 6.30pm on Thursday, 16 September, 2021.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed between Crawford Place and Fairfield Road.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed they were in attendance with two appliances on scene.

An eyewitness said they believed one person was being cut from one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

The road remained closed as of 9pm.

More to follow.