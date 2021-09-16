Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Dundee

Broughty Ferry road closed as emergency crews attend crash

By Alasdair Clark
September 16 2021, 7.32pm Updated: September 16 2021, 9.34pm

Police have closed Strathern Road in Broughty Ferry as emergency crews attend a road traffic accident.

Officers said the road was closed between Crawford Place and Fairfield, with the public asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

It is understood several emergency vehicles are on the scene, including up to six police cars.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received report of a two-car crash on Strathern Road in Broughty Ferry around 6.30pm on Thursday, 16 September, 2021.

Police were called to Strathern Road

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed between Crawford Place and Fairfield Road.”

Police added: “The road is closed between Crawford Place and Fairfield Road.

“The public are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

Crews at the scene

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed they were in attendance with two appliances on scene.

An eyewitness said they believed one person was being cut from one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

The road remained closed as of 9pm.

More to follow. 

