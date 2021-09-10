Friday court round-up — Lidl ban and murder accusation

The last round-up of the week.

Banned from Lidl

A 20-year-old has been told to keep out of Lidl after abusing four staff members at the shop’s Kirkcaldy branch.

Jamie Dick appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threatening manner.

At around 9.30pm on August 31, he repeatedly made offensive comments workers at the Esplanade store.

Dick, of the town’s Leslie Street, also brandished a bottle at them.

After leaving the store, Dick “staggered” around to a friend’s flat on Mill Street, where he arrived after midnight.

At that property, he admitted repeatedly kicking and banging on a door, shouting, demanding entry and damaging a security device.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence until October 7 for reports. The Lidl ban was part of his bail conditions

‘Arrogant’ dangerous driver

“Arrogant” driver Jamie Williams nearly ran down a father and his young child when he drove through a red light in Perth city centre. The 21-year-old from Blairgowrie was found guilty after trial of dangerous driving after maintaining the light was at green and he did not see the family.

Chance cocaine find

Police recovered hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine while searching for an intruder at a Perthshire golf club.

The sealed bag of class A drugs was discovered in the steward’s flat at Craigie Hill Golf Club, in the city’s Cherrybank area.

Perth Sheriff Court heard officers attended after an alarm was activated on the evening of September 15, 2019.

Waiter Thomas Marshall, who stays at the flat, admitted possessing the cocaine.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court: “Police went to the club at about 7.50pm to investigate an alarm.

“They found the door was insecure.”

She said: “They carried out a search of the area but could not find any person within.

“Their attention was drawn to another door which was also unlocked.

“The officers entered and searched for an intruder.”

Ms Ritchie said: “At about 8.20pm, the accused attended and confirmed this was his flat.”

Permission was given to search the flat.

Ms Ritchie told the court: “Police found a snap bag containing white powder.

“It was later analysed and confirmed as cocaine with a weight of 7.1g.

“It had an estimated street value of £300.”

Marshall, 31, was taken into custody in connection with the find.

His solicitor said Marshall, whose address was listed on court papers as The Stewards Flat, Craigie Hill Golf Club, had learned his lesson.

Not guilty pleas were accepted to two other charges of possession of ecstasy and cannabis.

Sheriff Linda Smith fined him £600.

Accused of murder

Michael King, 27, appeared on a petition at Dundee Sheriff Court alleging he murdered Lee Small in the city on September 8. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Drug production

A Methil man has admitted being concerned in the production and supply of cannabis.

Paul Callaghan, of Den Walk, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to being involved in the supply of the Class B drug between September and November 2018.

He admitted producing cannabis at his home on November 9, 2018.

Sentencing of the 46-year-old has been deferred until October 7 for reports.

Abuser jailed

Dundee domestic abuser John McKenzie breached strict court orders to visit his girlfriend and then assault her. The serial offender was jailed.

Football ground assault denied

A Dundee teenager has denied assaulting two police officers at McDiarmid Park football stadium.

Nathan Ford allegedly attacked the constables on August 22, the day of St Johnstone’s clash with Dundee United.

The 19-year-old faces allegations that he assaulted officers Lindsay Brown and James Marshall by pushing them on the body.

Later that day at Ninewells Hospital, Ford is further accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by flushing a bag of white powder down a toilet.

Prosecutors claim he knew the bag contained cocaine and that he was trying to avoid police finding it.

Ford also faces a charge of possession of the class A substance.

Ford, of Isla Street, Dundee, denies all four charges.

A trial was set for February 1.

