Dundee United defender Mark Connolly joins Dunfermline on loan By Eric Nicolson September 29 2021, 11.45am Updated: September 29 2021, 1.17pm Mark Connelly is fighting fit for Dundee United ahead of Sunday's derby Dundee United defender Mark Connolly has joined Dunfermline on loan until January. The centre-back's only first team action for the Tangerines this season has been as a late replacement for Ryan Edwards against St Mirren. The 29-year-old snapped his cruciate ligament in May and has slipped down the pecking order at Tannadice. Mark Connolly joins Dunfermline on loan until January.👉 https://t.co/XaHUkigwzoAll the best, Conn! 👊#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/ovUSM8zOB5 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 29, 2021 Dunfermline already have another United centre-half at East End Park on loan, Ross Graham. Connolly goes straight into Peter Grant's squad for their game against Raith Rovers.