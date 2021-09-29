Dundee United defender Mark Connolly joins Dunfermline on loan

Dundee United defender Mark Connolly has joined Dunfermline on loan until January.

The centre-back’s only first team action for the Tangerines this season has been as a late replacement for Ryan Edwards against St Mirren.

The 29-year-old snapped his cruciate ligament in May and has slipped down the pecking order at Tannadice.

Mark Connolly joins Dunfermline on loan until January.

👉 https://t.co/XaHUkigwzo

All the best, Conn! 👊#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/ovUSM8zOB5 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 29, 2021

Dunfermline already have another United centre-half at East End Park on loan, Ross Graham.

Connolly goes straight into Peter Grant’s squad for their game against Raith Rovers.