Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson withdraws from Northern Ireland squad

By Alan Temple
October 4 2021, 4.29pm Updated: October 4 2021, 5.58pm
Carson in action

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson has withdrawn from Northern Ireland duty due to injury.

Carson, 33, was on the bench for United’s 1-0 win over Ross County on Saturday.

However, he has not been deemed fit enough for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland (October 9) and Bulgaria (October 12).

“We’ve dealt with injuries coming into a number of previous camps and, unfortunately, this one is no different,” said Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough.

“But this is a resolute group that has come together through adversity and I have no doubt they will do it again.

Withdrawal: Carson

“We are still waiting for a few players to join us and we look forward to a few days training in Belfast before we fly out to Switzerland.”

Ali McCann has also dropped out of the squad for the trips to Geneva and Sofia.

The ex-St Johnstone hero suffered a nasty ankle knock during Preston’s 3-2 defeat at QPR on Saturday.

