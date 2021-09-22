Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Preston fans rave about ex St Johnstone star Ali McCann after making his full debut in Carabao Cup

By Scott Lorimer
September 22 2021, 1.29pm
Ali McCann.
Ali McCann.

Former St Johnsone ace Ali McCann made his full debut for new side Preston as they cruised past Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup – with his performance impressing home fans.

The 21-year-old played the 90 minutes as North End beat the League One side 4-1 at Deepdale.

It was his first full game since joining from St Johnstone on deadline day for £1.2 million.

The Championship side now go into the pot for the fourth round draw alongside Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool.

‘Aspirations to go further’

After the game, McCann told Preston’s in-house media team: “It was a good performance.

“A great night to make my first start and a professional performance to put us into the hat for the next round. It’s what we set out to do and we’ve managed to do that.”

“Whoever you get at this stage of the competition should be good. We’ve got aspirations to go even further in the cup, so we’ll just see what happens.”

Fans’ reaction

McCann was instrumental in his sides third goal, fending off three defenders before playing the ball out wide to Joe Rafferty whose cross was turned in by Sean Maguire.

McCann had played short cameo appearances from the bench in Preston’s previous three games, but fans got the chance to see their new star in action from the start and were impressed with what they saw.

Posting on Twitter, Kyle Fleming wrote: “He’s the real deal this fella.”

@Connorpne03 rave: “Top, top player him. Has every right to be Gallagher’s successor with his passing ability. One of the best on the pitch. Looks a terrific player.”

While @GentryPNE posted: “I think we have walked into a Harrods sale with a wrong price tag attached somehow to find this gem, seen him a lot for St Johnstone and he will do for me.”

