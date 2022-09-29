Dunhill Links: Old Course record of 61 matched before anticipated storm rolls in at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Dunhill Links: Old Course record of 61 matched before anticipated storm rolls in at St Andrews

By Steve Scott
September 29 2022, 5.32pm Updated: September 29 2022, 5.57pm
Ewen Ferguson on the 18th day on a glorious first day at the Dunhill Links.
Ewen Ferguson on the 18th day on a glorious first day at the Dunhill Links.

The Old Course at St Andrews successfully resisted the 59 watch again, but the course record of 61 was equalled in the calm before the anticipated storm in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

On Friday there is a shotgun start at all three courses in play to get everyone round before the remnants of Hurricane Ian comes through.

With the numbers of pros and amateurs competing, and the light edging towards October levels, there is very little wiggle room to get this event played on time even without delays.

On a perfect late September day at St Andrews, France’s Romain Langasque matched Ross Fisher’s Old Course record of 2017 with an 11-under 61. He had two putts of 60 feet for eagle, and five birdies and an eagle in his last six holes, as he finished out at the ninth.

In a French takeover of the top of the leaderboard, Frederic LaCroix – at 122nd in the Race to Dubai, needing a big week – had a 62 at Kingsbarns for second. Anton Rozner had a 63 on the Old Course to be in third.

A more likely scenario for a 59 in September, but still well short

A 59 on the Old Course was feared by some during The Open. Despite similarly calm conditions, no-one was ever getting close in major championship set-up in July.

This time and this tournament is the much more likely scenario, with a softer course and pins in cuddly spots for the amateurs. But even Langasque’s late charge never amounted to a proper social media #59watch.

“I didn’t feel that I shot a number today,” he said. “I was having a good round but just five, six-under, was the way I thought of it. But the end was amazing.”

He drained a 60 footer on the fifth and a fifty footer on the 12th for his two eagles.

“My name is going to be on this board,” he said proudly. “I didn’t ever realise that I have the course record here now. It’s something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Carnoustie’s next for Romain and he has fond memories there, having won the Amateur Championship on the great links in 2015.

But there’s some debate whether it’s better to have played Carnoustie in a flat calm yesterday rather than face it in a potential maelstrom on Friday.

‘Everywhere will be tough to score’

Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson, after shooting a 67 on the Old Course, takes a positive view.

“Carnoustie tomorrow and it’ll be tough,” said the two-time Tour winner this season. “But I was thinking because the weather’s tough and really bad, everywhere will be tough to score.

“It’s maybe not a bad day to get Carnoustie. Everyone who is playing at Kingsbarns (usually the easiest of the three venues) is going to get it tough as well.

“Saturday (at Kingsbarns) might be easier, and maybe I can shoot a good score again. You need to think of something positive, so I’m trying my best to do that!”

But there are already positives aplenty for Ewen, as he holed out on the last roughly from where he three-putted last year, when he played on an invitation.

“I was thinking about last year, so give it a bit of a go,” he said. “Just saw the line and poured it down there. It’s a nice feeling to make a putt on the last on the Old Course.

“(Langasque) must have played both nines downwind! Just kidding. The score is out there, and you can do it. But the way the circuit is with this tournament, you need to keep doing it.”

‘You need to be friends with everyone’

Ferguson was playing with partner, former Google vice-president Nikesh Arora, and with Carnoustie member and tour player Matt Southgate. Southgate’s partner is former R&A chief executive and now world ranking board chair Peter Dawson.

Mr Dawson holed out from the Valley of Sin for birdie but despite that joy, politely declined to answer questions about LIV Golf’s pursuit of world ranking points.

Last year Ewen was a little overawed at times. Now he feels he belongs.

“I definitely come here feeling a part of things,” he said. “I’m more comfortable in my own skin.

“I’m friends with a lot of the guys I used to say about. ‘oh my god, there’s that guy’.

“Now I’m chatting to them, asking them about life, and they help me out. When you’re travelling with this golf circus week in week out, you need to be friends with everyone.

“I definitely feel part of that now and beginning to feel comfortable when I’m playing well or not playing well. Just keep practicing and try to get better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Golf

Rory McIlroy hurdles the ditch at the 12th during his 68 at Carnoustie.
Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions
A well-wrapped Robert MacIntyre after practice at St Andrews on Wednesday.
Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
Rory McIlroy has no regrets about The 150th Open and will treasure all his…
Young guns coming through to ease 'transition period' for Ryder Cup, believes Dunhil Links…
Ewen Ferguson back at the Dunhill Links as a double-winner looking for a home…
Calum Hill makes a cautious return from lost year at the Dunhill Links but…
Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St…
Clive Brown drives into office as captain of the Royal and Ancient on Friday morning.
Clive Brown drives into office as R&A captain in traditional ceremony at St Andrews

Most Read

1
MPs are taking their oaths after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause
2
Goe Wheeler outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Blairgowrie man admits endangering baby’s life by letting it ingest cocaine
3
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters
4
Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors.
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
6
Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans.
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head…
7
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
8
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
15
9
Police closed a section of South Road on Thursday morning. Image: Supplied.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee
10
David Robertson.
Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time

More from The Courier

James McPake is preparing for the visit of Peterhead.
James McPake reveals extent of Kevin O'Hara injury and gives updates on two other…
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake 'hopeful' of Dunfermline loan ahead of deadline after going for 'a number…
Rory McIlroy hurdles the ditch at the 12th during his 68 at Carnoustie.
Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions
A Carnoustie selfie as Kathryn Newton prepares to start her Dunhill Links Championship. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside…
Drone trials will take-off across Angus for the next eight weeks. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Take-off for trial medical drone flights between Angus and Dundee
Ewen Ferguson on the 18th day on a glorious first day at the Dunhill Links.
Thursday court round-up — One final hit and abusive texts

Editor's Picks