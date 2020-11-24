Beverley Callard takes unintentional swipe at Vernon Kay during I’m A Celebrity

Beverley Callard said she wanted to “curl up and die” after she unintentionally insulted Vernon Kay during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

After conversation in the camp turned to Splash!, which was presented by Kay and saw celebrities take part in a diving competition, the actress told the camp she thought it was “the most stupid programme ever”.

She apparently made the comment without having realised that Kay was the presenter.

Poor @beverleycallard really put her foot in it insulting one of @vernonkay's most successful TV shows! 😂🙊 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/E8UG17snSn — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2020

“It kept my central heating on though, Beverley,” Kay told her.

After being reminded that Kay used to present the programme, she said: “I’m so sorry Vernon, I did not know that.”

She later said: “I wanted to curl up and die, poor Vernon. I’m notorious for putting my foot in it, and I really did there.”

Tuesday’s episode also saw Shane Richie take on the Crown Jewels trial.

Shane Richie (ITV/PA)

He was tasked with retrieving 12 stars from cabinets which contained creatures including snakes, spiders, cockroaches, crickets, maggots and mealworms.

Richie said the trial was “important” for the camp’s morale after he said the atmosphere had been a bit tense.

He excelled in the challenge, getting the maximum amount of stars.

When he was reunited with the other celebrities, he said: “We’re going to eat like kings and queens.”

Sir Mo Farah (ITV/PA)

They were rewarded with crayfish for dinner, which was cooked by athlete Sir Mo Farah and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.

She said there was a positive mood in the camp following Richie’s success.

“Tonight everyone was upbeat, everyone was uplifted and the mood in the kitchen was a happy one,” she said.

Kay added: “We had one of the best, if not the best, meals we’ve had in camp so far. Everyone was over the moon.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.