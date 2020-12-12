Strictly star Katya Jones compares furore over Seann Walsh kiss to Brexit

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones joked her private life was more discussed than Brexit as she reflected on the controversy surrounding her kiss with Seann Walsh.

The professional dancer, 31, was spotted kissing the comedian in 2018 while they were paired on the show and she was still married to fellow Strictly star Neil Jones.

Nicola Adams (right) and Katya Jones were forced to drop out of this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing after Jones tested positive for coronavirus (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

They have since split. Jones said she had no regrets and insisted she and Neil were as close as ever despite going their separate ways.

She told The Sun: “There aren’t any regrets because that’s not how I like to lead my life.

“Of course certain things made it hell, all the attention – and I think for two weeks Brexit was forgotten!

“I’m happy to talk about it now – it doesn’t affect me, it doesn’t affect who I am.

“It was mental, and it took time to get over it but the way I came out of it, I am happy, and my ex-husband Neil and I have never been so close. Which I think says it all.”

Russian dancer Jones was paired with boxer Nicola Adams for the latest series of Strictly, making history as the show’s first same-sex couple.

However, they were left devastated when forced to drop out after Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

It has since been announced they will return this series for a non-competitive routine.