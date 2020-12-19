Strictly Come Dancing’s Bill Bailey dubbed the ‘surprise of the series’

Bill Bailey was dubbed the “surprise of the series” as he won the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The comedian, 55, triumphed with Oti Mabuse, who became the first Strictly professional dancer to win for two consecutive years.

Choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne wrote on Twitter: “Lovely, modest, brilliant Bill Bailey – the surprise of the series!”.

And comic David Baddiel wrote of Bailey becoming the show’s oldest winner: “Thank you Britain. At last a correct vote.

“And in all seriousness, a little victory over ageism.

“On Strictly, often, the over-50 contestant is just there to be laughed: Ann Widdecombe, Ed Balls, etc. Paradoxically, it took a brilliant comedian to prove that you can be 55 and a serious dancer.”

Thank you Britain. At last a correct vote. https://t.co/t748YSLWd8 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) December 19, 2020

Actor Kelvin Fletcher, who won the show last year with Mabuse, wrote: “Amazing! What did I tell you Oti Mabuse?! What a show and what a winner! Well done.”

Amazing! What did I tell you @OtiMabuse ?! What a show and what a winner! Well done @BillBailey ALWAYS expect the unexpected 🙌🏻#StrictlyFinal — Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher) December 19, 2020 Genuinely, huge thanks to the #Strictly production team for the Herculean effort behind this year’s series. We couldn’t have loved or needed it more in our house. A monumental task, beautifully achieved. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) December 19, 2020

And actress Joanna Page tweeted: “Well I’ve gone, I’ve completely gone, I’m in tears! #StrictlyFinal #BillandOti so well deserved!! Congratulations!!! Thank you #Strictly , my god we needed you this year!!!!!”