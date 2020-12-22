Signed page from The Snowman score to go under the hammer

The first page of the original score of The Snowman, signed by composer Howard Blake, will go under the hammer in aid of the Journalists’ Charity.

Blake, 82, has donated the framed document alongside a handwritten letter explaining the origins of the music to an auction being run by the charity across the Christmas period.

The Brighton-raised composer, conductor and pianist has written more than 650 works including a piano concerto for the 30th birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1991.

The first page of the original score of The Snowman film adaptation, signed by composer Howard Blake, will go under the hammer in aid of the Journalists’ Charity (Snowman Enterprises/PA)

However, his soundtrack to Channel 4’s 1982 animated film, which includes Walking In The Air, remains his most well-known work.

He said: “I have been well treated by the press and have not been asked to support a charity before.

“It is important that journalists are able to keep people properly informed and speak truth to power especially in these difficult times.”

The Journalists’ Charity, founded by Charles Dickens in 1864, has not yet decided whether to include the lot in its ongoing auction or offer it to a major auction house later in 2021.

Other lots in the auction include a personalised oil painting by artist Gail Graham, a piece by British cartoonist Mac and dinner for two at The Ivy Club.

Charles Garside, a trustee of the Journalists’ Charity, said: “It really is a wonderful gesture by Howard who, like the rest of us, is in lockdown.

“This really is a unique document from an eminent composer. It is the historic start of an amazing piece of music we have all heard for the past 38 years.

“Who knows what it’s worth? We need help to decide.

“Our present auction has some lovely prizes like a ride in James Bond’s car, a cartoon by Mac, a personalised oil painting and lots more but we think Howard’s manuscript might be a game-changer for the charity.”

More information about the auction at journalistscharity.org.uk