Sir David Attenborough discusses Joe Biden’s election victory

Sir David Attenborough has welcomed Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election and stressed America’s importance in the fight against climate change.

Mr Biden has pledged to rejoin the Paris climate accord on the first day of his presidency, after Donald Trump controversially pulled Washington out of it.

The international agreement aims to curb global warming.

Sir David Attenborough said he is glad Joe Biden won the US presidential election (David Parry/PA)

Sir David, a passionate environmental campaigner, said “of course” Mr Biden’s November election victory was good for the world, adding “how could I deny that?”

Speaking to the Radio Times, the beloved naturalist, 94, discussed the US returning to the climate change table.

He said: “It’s of the greatest possible importance. The major power in the world and the major economic power in the world?

“Of course, it’s absolutely crucial that it is party to all these things and if we are to find a solution with international agreements the presence of America is beyond measure.”

Sir David, who recently worked on Netflix documentary A Life On Our Planet, is an intrepid traveller and has made films from around the world.

However, his flying days may be over. Asked if he will ever travel overseas again to film, he said “no, not a lot”.

Sir David added: “It’s probably a fact of age, but I was finding my heart was sinking deeper and deeper into my boots every time I walked up into an aircraft and looked down that long line and thought, ‘I’m going to be here for another 24 hours.’

“It didn’t make my heart lift with pleasure.”

Read the full interview in the Radio Times.