Little Mix star Perrie Edwards teases mystery project

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has teased a new project for 2021.

The pop star, 27, changed her Instagram bio to include a link to a website called Disora, which urged fans to sign up for “exclusive updates”.

A message on the site promised more information was “Coming soon… 2021”.

Perrie Edwards with Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall (Scott Garfitt/PA)

While Edwards failed to offer any more information about the project, fans speculated that it could be an outlet for solo music or a fashion line.

Edwards, who in 2019 became the face of Italian shoe brand Superga, is not the only member of Little Mix to have announced solo plans.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is making a documentary for BBC Three about her experiences of racism and colourism.

Titled Leigh-Anne: Colourism & Race, it will also see the 29-year-old singer examine wider race issues.

Jesy Nelson quit the group this month (Ian West/PA)

And Jade Thirlwall, 28, is reportedly being lined up for further presenting roles after appearing as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and fronting Served! With Jade Thirlwall.

Earlier this month, Jesy Nelson announced she was leaving Little Mix after nine years, with the 29-year-old saying being in the band had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Nelson had previously spoken openly about her battle with anxiety and revealed in a BBC documentary called Odd One Out that abuse on social media got so bad she attempted to take her own life.

The programme won her the award for best factual entertainment at the 2020 National Television Awards.

The band are scheduled to embark on a UK tour in 2021.