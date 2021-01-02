Cat Deeley all smiles for BBC Radio 2 debut

Cat Deeley was all smiles as she arrived at BBC Radio 2 to make her debut on the station.

The presenter’s show is one of a number of programmes which will fill the slot vacated by Graham Norton, before his replacement Claudia Winkleman starts.

Deeley, 44, will also be speaking to special guest Peter Kay.

The former SM:TV Live presenter has said she is “thrilled” to be doing the show.

“This time of year always fills us with love, hope and optimism, even if it looks a little different this year,” she said.

“We may not gather in the same ways or in the same places, but we are always together in our hearts.”

Norton quit BBC Radio 2 and later announced he was joining Virgin Radio.

The broadcaster, who was paid about £725,000 from the BBC for his Radio 2 show and some TV work, followed in the footsteps of ex-Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans.

From next Saturday, Nicki Chapman will be sitting in for Norton before Winkleman takes over.