Peter Kay delights fans by returning to spotlight for radio interview

Peter Kay delighted fans when he returned to the spotlight for a BBC Radio 2 show.

The funnyman chatted to Cat Deeley, who filled in after Graham Norton left the station.

He spoke about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.

Cat Deeley arrives at Wogan House in London to make her BBC Radio 2 debut (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I went to watch Mamma Mia, the stage version, and I loved it and I got so engrossed,” he said, recounting what he called an “embarrassing story”.

“She (the main character) gets married and goes off into the moonlight to (the song) I Have A Dream.

“I got a bit emotional and anyway, I knew the stage manager and she said, ‘Come back’.

Really enjoyed listening to #PeterKay on @BBCRadio2 with @catdeeley this morning. Always a joy to hear him when he does interviews on TV/Radio 😃😁❤️ — ✨☃️Susan Seddon🎄✨ (@SuzeTwelve) January 2, 2021

“I went back and the girl came off stage and she said, ‘Lovely to meet you’ and I said, ‘Congratulations’.

“And she said, ‘Why?’”

“And I said, ‘For getting married.’ She looked at me as if to say, ‘This is the play, this is the musical and this is real life’. I was mortified”.

Deeley’s show was one of a number of programmes which will fill the slot vacated by Norton, before his replacement Claudia Winkleman starts.

Fans welcomed hearing Kay on the airwaves, saying he had given “cheer and laughs” after a gloomy fortnight.