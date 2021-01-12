Rebekah Vardy reveals she put Dancing On Ice partner in hospital

Rebekah Vardy has revealed she injured her professional partner so badly during Dancing On Ice rehearsals that he had to go to hospital.

Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, is teamed with pro skater Andy Buchanan for the ITV show.

She said: “I seem to be the only one who’s ended up hurting my pro, putting him in hospital.

“I do apologise. No, it was awful; I think I’ve just come to terms with scarring his face.”

She added: “We were practicing a trick and we changed it slightly from something that we would normally do – and we did it on a daily basis and everything would go right and nothing would go wrong.

“On this occasion, it went very wrong and the back of my heel and my blade sliced his face open.

“He was fine. All he was concerned about was making sure that he could skate the next day, where I was not interested in that in the slightest, I just wanted to make sure that he was OK.

“It was quite scary. But it brings back the realisation that what we’re doing is really bloody dangerous, but he’s fine. It’s a bit dramatic but he’s OK.”

Vardy made headlines around the world in 2019 when rival Wag Coleen Rooney publicly claimed Vardy’s Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Vardy denies the accusation and they are locked in a legal dispute.

However, she has hinted they could settle their differences soon.

Before the drama dubbed “Wagatha Christie”, Vardy was best known for her appearance in the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, and said braving the ice was far more terrifying.

She said: “The jungle’s so different, you saw different versions of characters and things like that but everyone’s so hungry – we’re not hungry in this, we’re just cold. Cold and need toe warmers to feel our toes.

“No, this is definitely far more terrifying; I think I’ve spent more time upside down than I do on my feet at the minute, which is quite a challenge.”

Vardy said she has been working on her naturally competitive disposition, adding: “I’ve tamed the demon inside me a bit.

“I just want to see everyone do well, we’ve got such a great bunch of guys with us and I think each and every one of us brings something special to this show.”

However, she said there is no chance of her husband offering her any help, saying: “Definitely not. I couldn’t imagine him being any good remotely at doing something like that.

“My eldest daughter, I think she’s going to be an actress when she’s older, she’s the queen of dramatics, so I’ve been picking up a few tips from her.

“I think once I get home it’s homework for me, back to being a mum – although I do tend to watch quite a few videos back of what we’ve been doing and try and learn where I’ve gone wrong to try and make myself better for the next training session.

“But the kids are loving it, they think it’s the best thing ever.”