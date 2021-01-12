Lesley Manville joins cast of Dominic Savage’s I Am

Lesley Manville has joined the cast of Dominic Savage’s Channel 4 anthology drama series I Am.

The Phantom Thread actress, 64, will star opposite Michael Gould and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr in the episode I Am Maria.

Production of the episode commenced in London on Tuesday.

Dominic Savage (Ian West/PA)

Series creator and director Savage said: “I am so excited to be working with Lesley Manville.

“She is such an incredible force of nature and someone who I have always had huge admiration for.

“With I Am Maria, we will be exploring urgent prescient themes that show what it is like to completely and dramatically change one’s life in a way that is unthinkable and heart-breaking, yet very empowering.

“It’s going to be quite a journey, and I can’t wait to get started.”

I Am Maria forms part of a three-part series alongside I Am Danielle, which stars Letitia Wright, and I Am Victoria, which features Suranne Jones.

Each episode of the series, by Me+You Productions, is developed and written by Savage in collaboration with the leading actor.

Each episode features improvised dialogue.

Lesley Manville will improvise some of her performance (Ian West/PA)

Manville said: “For me collaboration is everything. To be able to combine different creative minds and produce a work of drama is a thrilling privilege.

“Dominic and I have spent the past few months developing a character and scenario that will touch many people I know.

“This kind of work is not new to me and I’m relishing the chance to flex my improvising muscles once again.”

Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4, said: “Lesley Manville is a screen legend, and I’m delighted she’s returning to her improvisatory roots to co-create this powerful, inspirational story.

“It’s a privilege to have someone of her renown and stature on the channel.”