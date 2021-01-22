Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway return confirmed

Saturday Night Takeaway will return in February, it has been confirmed.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced the news on Friday, promising the new series would be “be happiest ninety minutes of the week”.

In a promotional video, the duo run into camera shot as a sign saying Friday switches to Saturday, before they are joined by Stephen Mulhern and don a series of comedic costumes.

They wrote: “The happiest ninety minutes of the week is back this February! Who’s ready for the non-stop show show to be back on your telly? @itvtakeaway.”

The last series of the variety show aired without a live audience for the first time in 18 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They hosted the final episode of the series from the sofas in their own homes.

It comes after the duo teased the return of Saturday Night Takeway with a post on January 11 showing McPartlin strapped to a torture chair.

They wrote: “What the hell’s going on here? We’re back at work that’s what! Bit of covid-compliant @itvtakeaway filming… Who’s excited for the new series.”

Earlier this month, McPartlin announced he and his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett had got engaged.

The couple have been in a relationship since 2018, following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years.

He has described Corbett, who has two daughters from a previous marriage, as his “rock” after she supported him following his drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.