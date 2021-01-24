Dani Dyer ‘completely in love’ as she gives birth to baby boy

Dani Dyer has given birth to a baby boy and said she is “completely in love”.

The TV star, 24, announced in July that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

She announced the birth on Instagram, sharing pictures of her and Kimmence kissing the new arrival in their room at London’s private Portland Hospital.

She wrote: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021. Weighing 7 pound.

“We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy.

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown, the best experience ever will never forget this day.”

Dyer, the daughter of soap star Danny Dyer, previously revealed that her mother Joanne Mas is to move in to help with the newborn.

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “I can’t wait. I feel like January’s always a bit of a rubbish month. I feel sorry for the baby having a January birthday.

“You know what, I think it’ll be so lovely, once Christmas is done and then it’ll be like, ‘Ooh, when is it going to happen?”

Discussing her mother’s plans, she added: “We were meant to convert the spare room into my own dressing room and she’s like, ‘No, we’re going to keep the bed in there. I’ll have a picture up there, my sign up there.’

“So yeah, she’s moving in.”

The former Love Island winner said it had been a struggle to go through pregnancy during the pandemic and told the show: “Because this is the first time I’ve been pregnant, I’ve had nothing to compare it to…

“It is difficult. I’ve been to a few scans and Sammy wasn’t allowed to be there. He’s the father of my child, I need him in this room with me.

“You do end up having to book private scans. I just needed him there. I’m such a worrier anyway, so it was just nice having him hold my hand. But it is a scary time.”