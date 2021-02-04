The Crown’s Josh O’Connor reacts to Golden Globe nomination

The Crown’s Josh O’Connor has congratulated “partner in crime” Emma Corrin after they were both nominated for Golden Globe awards.

The pair were nominated in the television drama series categories for their portrayal of a marriage in crisis as the Prince and Princess of Wales in the fourth series of Netflix’s royal drama.

The Crown scored six nominations, one more than popular comedy series Schitt’s Creek.

O’Connor wrote on Instagram: “Mind blown. Thank you to the insanely talented @thecrownnetflix team. This show is entirely a team effort and I’m so grateful to have been a part of it. Congratulations to my partner in crime @emmalouisecorrin and my pals #OliviaColman #HelenaBonhamCarter @gilliana.”

Following the nominations announcement on Wednesday – in a virtual ceremony hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson – Corrin also expressed her delight at receiving a nod.

She wrote on Instagram that it was a “real honour to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women!”.

https://www.instagram.com/emmalouisecorrin/

The regal series also garnered a nod for Olivia Colman, who has finished her two-season stint as the Queen.

Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter are also nominated in the supporting categories, for their roles as Margaret Thatcher and Princess Margaret.

The programme’s creator Peter Morgan said: “All of us on The Crown are thrilled to be recognised in this way by the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association). This season really seems to have resonated with audiences of all generations all around the world, and we could not be more grateful or more proud.”

Netflix earned 42 nominations across film and TV, far more than any other studio.

The streaming giant has thrived during the pandemic thanks to its once-radical business model.

The 78th Golden Globes will for the first time be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles.