Beabadoobee and Bicep among artists to be given grants to grow global fanbases

Singer-songwriter Beabadoobee and DJ duo Bicep are among the recipients of a £100,000 scheme aimed at helping UK artists expand their global fan bases.

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) trade body has shared the Government funds between 10 independent artists which will go towards digital marketing and other forms of overseas promotion.

Bands Jungle, Kero Kero Bonito and Working Men’s Club, singers Kwaye and Orla Gartland, rappers Shygirl and Wesley Joseph and producer Shakka will also receive money as part of the scheme.

The Music Export Growth Scheme (Megs) is funded by the Department for International Trade in partnership with the Exporting is Great campaign and is designed to support the work of the British music industry abroad.

The scheme was launched in 2014 and more than £4 million has been awarded to 282 music projects since its inception.

Beabadoobee said: “Thank you to the BPI for supporting what I do, especially right now it means the world and will help me and my team to keep making shareable moments.”

Kero Kero Bonito added in a statement: “BPI’s funding both enables ambitious, original and life-enriching art and constitutes a genuinely robust investment in the UK economy.

“We’re really proud to be part of a music industry that invests in bands who want to push pop music somewhere new; there are audiences across the globe craving fresh expression, as so many British artists before us have proved, and this grant will help us significantly in the next stage of our career.”

Beabadoobee (David Parry/PA)

BPI chief executive Geoff Taylor said: “This brilliant group of Megs recipients underlines the diversity and vibrancy of the UK’s independent music community.

“With a return of £12 for every £1 invested, the Music Export Growth Scheme has proven a big hit for indie artists and the UK economy alike, helping to turn UK artists into breakout global stars.

“There is huge potential for the UK to grow its music exports in the decade ahead.

“Megs has a key role to play in seizing this exciting opportunity.”