Masked Singer winner Joss Stone battled ‘side effect’ of pregnancy on show

The Masked Singer champion Joss Stone has said she struggled with breathlessness as she sung dressed as a sausage and pregnant with her first child.

The Devon-raised soul singer, 33, welcomed Violet with her boyfriend Cody DaLuz two weeks ago but performed on the surreal ITV singing competition, which is pre-recorded months ahead, while still expecting.

Saturday’s final on ITV saw her fend off competition from both JLS star Aston Merrygold, who was disguised as Robin, and American singer Ne-Yo, who appeared as Badger.

Speaking on This Morning from her home in Nashville, Tennessee, Stone was interrupted by her newborn daughter who cried out during the interview.

She told co-hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: “I didn’t realise how breathless I was going to be.

“I didn’t realise that was a side effect of pregnancy.

“I guess all of your insides get pushed around.

“Your lungs are half of what they normally are and I, of course, picked these massive songs that needed a lot of breath.

“And then we put on that suit, oh my gosh, just walking out I was like, ‘Help me, I can’t breathe’ which made it funnier.”

Speaking about her daughter, she said: “I can’t tell you how beautiful she is.

“I just can’t believe it, she is just so amazing.

“I need to have like 50 kids now.

“It doesn’t matter that you are up every hour.

“It doesn’t matter because they are lovely, pure goodness.

“They are light.

“She is light.”

Stone also explained why she chose to perform dressed as a sausage.

“I thought a sausage because no one would guess me,” she said, referring to her being vegan and vocal about animals rights.

She also disguised her voice with a cockney accent, leading some to guess either Sheridan Smith or Stacey Solomon were under the mask.

Speaking about her new home in the US, she said: “It is lovely.

“We are surrounded by trees here, which is what I wanted, and there are horses up the road and little lake down there.

“It feels very like Devon.

“The closest to home that I have found out here, which I like….and then half an hour down the road you have got Nashville which is a city and a place where music happens all the time, even in this time it still is going on.”