Kasabian pay tribute to their ‘irreplaceable’ late roadie Rick Graham

Rock band Kasabian have said they are “absolutely devastated” by the death of their former roadie Rick Graham.

Graham features on the album cover for their 2017 album For Crying Out Loud.

He worked with the band for more than a decade.

A post on the band’s Instagram page said: “We’re all absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of one of the greatest legends ever to have lived… Rick Graham.

“It’s hard to put into words how heartbroken we all are.

“They broke the mould when they made him, a true one off.

“We laughed, we cried, saw the world together and enjoyed unbelievable times performing and creating music.

“He is irreplaceable and will be missed forever.

“You gave your life to rock and roll and you will never be forgotten. Love you Rick the king RIP.”

Serge Pizzorno (David Jensen/PA)

The band shared two images of a topless Graham alongside their post.

In 2017 the band’s frontman Serge Pizzorno described Graham as “an old, cantankerous man – but also the most beautiful man you’ll ever meet”.

He added the band wanted to “immortalise” him with the album cover.