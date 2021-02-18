Contestant sashays away after Drag Race UK’s Snatch Game special

Tia Kofi has been eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK after floundering during the show’s Snatch Game.

The 30-year-old from Clapham left the judges unimpressed as she dressed up as Spice Girl Mel B during the impersonation challenge.

Towie star Gemma Collins, 40, also known as “The GC”, helped oversee the special round alongside Michelle Visage.

Still not over the fact that @missgemmacollins is on Snatch Game. 😍 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/YdI9kc35fU — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) February 18, 2021

Bimini Bon Boulash received the coveted RuPeter Badge for her portrayal of former glamour model Katie Price.

Other drag queens took on Miriam Margolyes, Louie Spence, Vicky Pollard from Little Britain and Jane Turner.

Following Kofi’s exit, head judge RuPaul said: “I don’t want you to be hard on yourself. Look at that gorgeous body. You could wear anything.”

Speaking about her time on the show, Kofi said: “I was sent home by someone with three RuPeter badges so that’s fine. That is fair enough.

“Maybe I didn’t quite get out of my head but I am so lucky and so grateful to have made it as far as I did.”

She added: “I feel like I’ve done myself proud, and I hope I have done Clapham proud too.”

Kofi faced fan favourite Lawrence Chaney in the series’ sixth lip-sync battle with both queens performing to Touch Me (All Night Long) by Cathy Dennis.

However, Chaney won over the judging panel, which also featured singer Jessie Ware this week, and was saved.

Speaking after her exit, Kofi added: “I was able to learn a lot about myself. I was able to realise a lot about myself.

“Watching it back I don’t think I noticed how much Ru was in my corner, encouraging me to level up. I’ve heard it now, so get ready for the glow up.”

The show returned last month for a second UK series with 12 new queens competing to win the chance to star in a digital series produced by the team behind the show.

Episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK arrive on BBC Three and on BBC iPlayer from 7pm every Thursday.