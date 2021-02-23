Lady Leshurr says she was offered £250k to record ‘diss track’ about Nicki Minaj

Lady Leshurr has said she cried after a record label offered her £250,000 to make a “diss track” about fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

She told the Thanks A Million With Angela Scanlon podcast she had “never seen money like that” at the time.

“I didn’t know Nicki Minaj then, we never spoke or anything like that, I knew of her come up… I’d seen her journey and thought she was amazing,” she said.

Nicki Minaj (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“I’ve never been the type of person to pull another female down that’s doing their thing. That to me is so cringey.

“It turns my stomach thinking about it, because some people do that.”

Lady Leshurr added: “I like to be in my own zone, in my own lane, minding my own business and doing what makes me happy, never trying to pull people down in the process.”

She said she cried after being offered the deal to insult the US rapper because “all I’d thought about was buying my mum a house and that would’ve been the right amount of money”.

(Ian West/PA)

Lady Leshurr, 32, is currently starring in Dancing On Ice alongside professional skater Brendyn Hatfield.

She said that “taking the TV route is not because music’s not working out for me, because I see a lot of people say that online”.

“It’s not that. It’s because I’m at a stage in my life where I’m getting older and I want to try new things before it gets to a point where I can’t even move my bones to try new things.”

She said the programme has made her realise her “body is not as healthy or fit as it used to be”.

“I was waking up in the mornings and my body was just locking. My back was just stiff.

“I thought, ‘Wow, these tricks and lifts are really taking a toll on my body.”

