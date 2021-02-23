Top Gear host ‘shaken and stirred’ in 007 teaser trailer

Paddy McGuinness, Andrew Flintoff and Chris Harris drive some of the James Bond franchise’s best-known cars in the trailer for the new series of Top Gear.

Some 007 staples including the Aston Martin DB5 first seen in 1964’s Goldfinger and the Renault 11 Parisienne taxi driven by Sir Roger Moore in 1985’s A View To A Kill feature in the 30-second teaser.

“Consider me shaken and very stirred,” jokes McGuinness from behind the wheel.

The BBC One motoring show is returning for its fourth series featuring the current presenting line-up.

Elsewhere, McGuinness dons a skin-tight wetsuit and is seen leaping clumsily off a jet ski and into a lake.

Andrew Flintoff in action (BBC Studios/PA)

“Well, at least we have still got our dignity,” he quips.

Flintoff is seen being dragged along a Scottish runway by the Stig in an Ariel Nomad, while wearing titanium shoes which send sparks flying.

Paddy McGuinness takes the plunge during Top Gear filming (BBC Studios/PA)

The group also go on a nostalgic drive through the Lake District in their fathers’ cars.

Hosts McGuinness, Flintoff and Harris return following popular acclaim for their efforts since taking over the show.

Previous efforts to find replacements for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May faltered, with the likes of Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc proving hit and miss with fans.

Top Gear, a BBC Studios production for BBC One, will return soon although a date has not been confirmed.