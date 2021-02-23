Emily Ratajkowski celebrates third wedding anniversary to film producer husband

Emily Ratajkowski has celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 29-year-old model and actress, who is expecting her first child with the film producer, shared a series of photos from their big day on her Instagram Stories.

The couple married in a ceremony at New York City Hall in 2018 and celebrated their honeymoon in Utah.

Ratajkowski told her 27.1 million followers she had experienced “three insane years of the most growth and the most love”.

Sharing photos from their wedding, she wrote: “Three years ago we headed down to City Hall with some of our closest friends.

“Everyone wore suits and I had this hat made – & we got married!” with a date stamp of February 23 2018.

Ratajkowski wore a mustard trouser suit on the day while Bear-McClard opted for a baby blue suit with a black t-shirt.

Emily Ratajkowski (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The London-born actress – who has starred in films including Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty – found fame when she danced topless in the video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 single Blurred Lines.

Ratajkowski revealed in October last year that she was expecting her first child with Bear-McClard.

She made the announcement in a video with Vogue magazine, showing off her growing baby bump in footage directed by TV writer Lena Dunham.