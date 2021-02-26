Guests announced for Claudia Winkleman’s first Radio 2 morning show

Sir Tom Jones, David Walliams and Ant & Dec will join Claudia Winkleman for her first Saturday morning show on BBC Radio 2 this weekend.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter is taking over Graham Norton’s slot on the station after he left to go to Virgin Radio.

Winkleman, 49, previously told the PA news agency she “thought it was a joke” when she initially got a call about taking over the programme.

Sir Tom Jones is among the guests on Winkleman’s first show (Ian West/PA)

Norton, who was paid about £725,000 from the BBC for his Radio 2 show and some TV work, followed in the footsteps of ex-Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans when he left for Virgin.

He later said a “bonus” of him quitting Radio 2 was that he will no longer be included on the BBC’s list of its top earners.

After her appointment was announced, Winkleman said: “I’m not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.

“I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe.

“There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour.”

Winkleman joined Radio 2 in spring 2008, hosting a comedy quiz series called Hot Gossip before moving to Friday nights to host the Claudia Winkleman Arts Show.

Norton presented his final Saturday programme on Radio 2 on December 19, 10 years after his first Saturday morning show for the station.

Cat Deeley and Nicki Chapman are among the presenters who have filled in during the timeslot since his departure.

Winkleman’s show will air from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.