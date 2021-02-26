Carol Vorderman recalls ’emotional experience’ after getting Covid-19 jab

A tearful Carol Vorderman has thanked the NHS after receiving her first coronavirus jab.

The former Countdown host, who turned 60 in December, described her “emotional” experience at Ashton Gate Stadium vaccination centre in Bristol.

In a video posted on Twitter, the broadcaster addressed her 457,000 followers while in the car on the way back from having her injection.

I've had my jab…..an emotional experience because of the smiles and joy in the faces of all the volunteers here at ⁦@ashtongatestad⁩ in Bristol…..thank you for your duty and service for good. You are extraordinary ❤️ ❤️ #Vaccination #ThankYouNHS #ThankYouVolunteers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cXTzkPd6lC — Carol Vorderman 💙 (@carolvorders) February 26, 2021

Wearing a mask, she said: “It was quite an emotional thing really to see everybody.

“So many people here have volunteered, from St John Ambulance to nursing staff, to the lad who was helping me (who) is joining the police force tomorrow. These are people with a sense of duty and service, and they are doing the best for all of us.

“It is just an extraordinary system here in Ashton Gate in Bristol. Thank you everybody. It is really meaningful. They have all said they want to get through as many people as they possibly can.”

Holding back tears, Vorderman added: “That is why they are doing it, so that we are all then protected and safe from this terrible thing that has been going on for the last year, so we can get back to our families. So, thank you NHS and thank you everybody for a wonderful morning.”

Captioning her post, the TV star also praised the “smiles and joy” on the faces of the volunteers.

Comedian Bob Mortimer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas also recently joined the ranks of stars who have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

One in five adults in England aged under 70 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, new data suggests.

Provisional figures from NHS England, published on Thursday, show that 16,337,561 Covid-19 vaccinations took place in England between December 8 and February 24, including first and second doses.

Prue Leith, Sir David Attenborough and Sir Ian McKellen are among the other stars who have had the jab.