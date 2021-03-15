Midsomer Murders among beneficiaries of Government film and TV restart scheme

Midsomer Murders and Married At First Sight are among the productions which have been supported by a Government scheme aimed at helping kickstart the television and film industry.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport has published a list of 50 of the 230 projects which have been supported by the the Film and TV Production Scheme.

The £500 million scheme, which was extended for six months in the Budget, provides assistance to productions struggling to secure coronavirus-related insurance.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden (Aaron Chown/PA)

In addition to dating show Married At First Sight and crime drama Midsomer Murders, talent show Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Special and quiz show Pointless have also received support.

Independent film Mothering Sunday has also been backed by the scheme.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Our restart scheme has already helped the UK’s world class film and TV sector bounce back strongly, with studio business booming, filling film studios and helping generate more than a billion pounds in production spend.

“Now we’re standing by it for another six months, supporting tens of thousands more jobs and many more box sets and box office hits.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Our world-leading film and TV industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs and is a significant driver of economic activity.”