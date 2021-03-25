Sarah Harding releases unheard track Wear It Like A Crown

Sarah Harding has released a 10-year-old track which has not been heard before to raise money for the foundation where she is receiving treatment for breast cancer.

The Girls Aloud star, 39, revealed in August last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Now she has written a message to her fans, the “best people in the world”, on Instagram.

“While I was searching through my laptop for old photos to include in the book (her memoir), I actually came across a song I’d recorded about 10 years ago,” she said.

“I’ve always really loved it, and it made me feel a bit sad that no-one ever got to hear it.

“I mentioned this to my team and they said we could release it, and I thought ‘Why the Hell not?’.

“It’s called Wear It Like A Crown and it’s out on iTunes and streaming… from today.

“I’ve literally no idea how this all works anymore, but on the off chance it generates any profit, I’ll give it all to the Christie NHS Foundation @christiecharity where I’m receiving my treatment.

“If you’ve read my book you’ll know just how amazing the doctors, nurses and all the staff at The Christie are. They are actual angels.”

The singer and actress recently revealed that she was told by a doctor she will probably not be alive next Christmas.

In an extract of her memoir in The Times, she wrote: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.

“I don’t want an exact prognosis.

“I don’t know why anyone would want that.

“Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.”