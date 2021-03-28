World Theatre Day sparks messages of hope

Hit stage productions have marked World Theatre Day – despite remaining closed.

Theatres have been shut in the pandemic but they marked the annual celebration by sharing messages of hope online.

The West End production of hit show Hamilton tweeted: “We’ll be back, like before. ”

Matilda the Musical wrote: “Happy World Theatre Day Maggots! We can’t wait to be revolting again with you soon, but until then, here’s an exclusive clip of When I Grow Up for you all. ”

The National Theatre, which recently announced plans for its reopening in June, wrote: “Theatre can show us who we are, who we were and who we could be.

“It means imagining bigger, understanding better, feeling together.”

The Earl of Wessex also spoke about the importance of the day.

“World Theatre Day is a way of being able to bring the whole performing arts back into people’s minds and consciousness,” he said.

It shows “how much we’ve missed it and how much we’re looking forward to being able to have that collective experience once again.”

Many theatres have broadcasting new and classic performances into people’s homes.

The Government previously announced a £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund to save institutions in peril as a result of the global pandemic, plus additional support during the Budget this year.

Theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh recently made a £500,000 donation to a fund to support workers in the theatre industry.