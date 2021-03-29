Loose Women panel celebrates lockdown relaxation with ‘rule of six’ picnic

The Loose Women panel celebrated the relaxation of lockdown rules by having an outdoor gathering of six.

Groups of up to six, or two households, can socialise in parks and gardens once more, in line with the Government’s road map.

In a video shared on the ITV show’s official Twitter page, Charlene White, Judi Love and Jane Moore were seen enjoying a socially distanced outdoor get together.

Reunited – and it feels so good ❤️ We haven't had this many #LooseWomen together in so long! Watch ➡️ https://t.co/OQJh5NFFEV pic.twitter.com/DpafWm1jKC — Loose Women (@loosewomen) March 29, 2021

Their “rule of six party” featured champagne, snacks and an inflatable palm tree, with Denise Welch joining by video call.

White, who recently joined as a regular presenter following the departure of Andrea McLean, joked that they had some “special guests” on the way, before they were joined by Linda Robson, Nadia Sawalha and Brenda Edwards, who screamed with excitement as they ran to join their co-stars.

White noted that it was the first time she had appeared on the show alongside so many of the other panellists.

Charlene White (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I don’t know a time when I could have done this with you ladies because this is the first time I have seen more than two of you together at on point.”

White debuted on the daytime programme as a guest presenter in August 2020 and was announced as a permanent fixture following McLean’s departure from the show in December.

Following the show, Moore tweeted her excitement at the rule of six and shared a photo of her outfit.

She wrote: “Whoop whoop – rule of six here we come! Had a little @loosewomen outdoor picnic today with @nadiasawalha @lindarobson58 @brendaedwardsglobal @1judilove and @charlenewhite and it was such a tonic (no gin, sadly) to be together.”

Monday also saw outdoor sports facilities allowed to reopen in a major easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown.