Lil Nas X tops UK singles chart for second time

Lil Nas X has topped the UK singles chart with Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

It is the second time the US rapper has topped the chart following the success of his song Old Town Road in 2019.

His new release was streamed 6.8 million times in the UK this week and is the second single to debut at number one this year, following Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License in January.

Lil Nas X (Ian West/PA)

Nathan Evans’ sea shanty Wellerman, remixed by 220 Kid and Billen Ted, which was last week’s number one, dropped to second in the Official Charts Company rankings.

Peaches by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon is third while Latest Trends by A1 and J1 ranked fourth.

Friday by Riton, Nightcrawlers and Mufasa came fifth.

Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)

In the album chart Ben Howard claimed the top spot with Collections From The Whiteout.

Justin Bieber was second with Justice, while Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia ranked third.

The Bitter Truth by Evanescence was fourth while Central Cee’s Wild West was fifth.