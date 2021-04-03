Adil Ray to present Good Morning Britain throughout April

Adil Ray has revealed he will co-host Good Morning Britain throughout the rest of April.

The comedian and presenter will appear on the ITV breakfast show from Monday to Wednesday each week.

The move comes after Piers Morgan left the programme following a row over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Some news for you….I will be co hosting @gmb throughout the whole of April Mon to Weds, starting this Monday with @kategarraway and with @susannareid100 after the hols. I would love for you to make it your daily wake up if you fancy it! #goodmorningbritain pic.twitter.com/Xu8X30CsbG — Adil Ray OBE 💙 (@adilray) April 3, 2021

Ray, 46, who has hosted the show on a number of previous occasions, will present alongside Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid.

He tweeted: “Some news for you….I will be co hosting Good Morning Britain throughout the whole of April Mon to Weds, starting this Monday with Kate Garraway and with Susanna Reid after the hols.

“I would love for you to make it your daily wake up if you fancy it!”

ITV director of television Kevin Lygo said earlier this week that you “can’t replace” Morgan.

He added that Good Morning Britain’s current presenters will be “stepping up” and the show will “mix and match” its current line-up until a more permanent solution is found.