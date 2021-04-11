In pictures: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas loved up at the Baftas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the stars attending the Bafta film awards, arriving at the Royal Albert Hall with her pop-star husband Nick Jonas.

The couple, who married in 2018, kissed as they posed for the cameras.

Hugh Grant also attended with his wife, Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein, who wore a glittering black dress.

Although the ceremony is going ahead without winners and nominees present, a number of guest presenters graced the Royal Albert Hall.