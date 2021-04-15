Robert Plant congratulates Mike Embley on ‘great run’ on BBC World News

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant has congratulated newsreader Mike Embley on a “great run” on the BBC.

The musician made the comment in a specially recorded clip for Embley, who is leaving BBC World News.

He joined the BBC in 1983.

A very special goodbye to @EmbleyMike https://t.co/LvFB1wNrlT — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) April 15, 2021

Plant said: “It’s Robert Plant here, and it’s with great sadness that I reach out to you now to congratulate you on your long service filling us up with all the information, all the news that fits, and you are actually on your way in a few days’ time, which is a shame, really.”

He added: “You have been a great anchor and a character to look to and I can’t say I have enjoyed everything you have told me about, but I wish you great success in the rest of your life.

“I’m in the middle of the rest of my life too, but it seems to be the same thing over and over again, just a little bit different each time.

“Good luck and congratulations on a great run.”

After watching the clip, Embley said: “That was a real surprise, thanks so much to Robert for that and to everybody else who has put that together.”

All over the world I have been asked ‘Do you know Mike Embley’. YES – and I can’t imagine the international airwaves without him. @EmbleyMike you have earned peaceful nights at home rather than in the studio but you will truly be missed https://t.co/0dXWoXanqF — Mishal Husain (@MishalHusain) April 15, 2021

BBC Radio 4’s Today programme presenter Mishal Husain also shared a farewell message to Embley.

She tweeted: “All over the world I have been asked ‘Do you know Mike Embley’.

“YES – and I can’t imagine the international airwaves without him.

“@EmbleyMike you have earned peaceful nights at home rather than in the studio but you will truly be missed.”