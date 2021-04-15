Mick Jagger auctions online artwork in aid of grassroots music venues

Sir Mick Jagger is selling a digital artwork inspired by his new song in a bid to raise money for independent venues hard hit by the pandemic.

The track, called Eazy Sleazy, was written by The Rolling Stones singer during lockdown and features him on vocals and guitar in collaboration with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on drums, guitar and bass.

Now the 77-year-old rocker is launching an audio-visual artwork as a non-fungible token (NFT), which have been hailed as a way to sell digital artwork and assets, as part of a special auction.

There's a 24hr charity auction on @niftygateway at 6pm BST today for a piece of Eazy Sleazy digital art, created by 3D artist @extraweg – proceeds from this will be going to a few charities picked by myself and Dave Grohl @foofighters – find out more at https://t.co/fmNxlrVjcD pic.twitter.com/CoZEukn5cb — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 15, 2021

NFTs employ technology similar to blockchains, such as bitcoin, but are unique, one-off assets that are easy to sell or trade but cannot be copied.

Sir Mick and Grohl have collaborated with 3D artist Oliver Latta, known as Extraweg, to produce an audio-visual loop of the song showing colourful human figures bursting through giant faces at high speed.

The auction is taking place via the Nifty Gateway platform and will run until 6pm on Friday April 16.

WOW. I had the amazing opportunity to collaborate with the legends @MickJagger (@RollingStones) and Dave Grohl ( @foofighters ) on an NFT. There will be an auction on @niftygateway starting today for 24h – all charity! more info on https://t.co/mlxfoXDYxL.#nft #charity pic.twitter.com/dGWp59DOSm — extraweg (@extraweg) April 15, 2021

Money raised will be split between the Music Venue Trust, which supports grassroots venues, Back Up, which provides financial support to entertainment technology industry professionals who are seriously ill or injured, and the National Independent Venue Association in the US.

A portion will also go to environmental causes.

Eazy Sleazy, which was released on Tuesday, contains tongue-in-cheek references to coronavirus conspiracy theories, infection figures and lockdown weight gain against the backdrop of punk rock guitars.