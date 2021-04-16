Tickets still on sale for arena shows scheduled to take place before June 21

Tickets are being sold for arena shows that will not be able to go ahead as planned under the Government’s roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions.

Under the current plans, indoor events will not return without social distancing measures until June 21 at the earliest.

As first reported by the BBC, tickets for live shows featuring singer Alicia Keys, pop group Haim and the comedy show Mrs Brown’s Boys are still on sale for performances prior to that date.

Alicia Keys is scheduled to play in Manchester on June 6 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Tickets for Keys’s performance at the AO Arena in Manchester on June 6 are still on sale online.

They are also on sale for the Mrs Brown’s Boys performances at the Bonus Arena in Hull from June 7 to 9.

Haim are currently scheduled to play a number of dates in June, including at The O2 in London on June 18.

Haim have dates scheduled in London in June (Ian West/PA)

Julian Knight, chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, told the BBC: “People who’ve already bought tickets should be able to get a refund, there is no reason for concert organisers to hang on to their cash.

“The ‘not before’ roadmap date of June 21 has given the industry the clarity it was waiting for – now is the time for the industry to do the responsible thing.”

The AO Arena, the Bonus Arena and The O2 have been contacted for comment.