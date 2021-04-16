Helen McCrory’s best-loved characters across film and television

Helen McCrory, who has died aged 52, had starring roles in several much-loved films and television series.

Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter and James Bond film Skyfall were among the actress’s on-screen credits.

Here is a look at some of McCrory’s defining roles.

Aunt Polly – Peaky Blinders

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray All our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HBEg4Hz2Up — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 16, 2021

Peaky Blinders, which first aired in 2013, saw McCrory play the matriarch of a family who run a notorious gang in Birmingham.

Alongside Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, McCrory’s headstrong character was one of the key figures in the show.

Narcissa Malfoy – Harry Potter

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy with such depth and brilliance in the Harry Potter film series. She was a wonderful actor and a very dear friend; Harry Potter fans will miss her very much. pic.twitter.com/wXexuxFNyG — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) April 16, 2021

McCrory played another matriarch in the Harry Potter films when she starred as Narcissa Malfoy, wife of Lucius Malfoy and mother of Draco Malfoy.

She played the role in the final three Harry Potter films.

Sonia Woodley QC – Quiz

It’s simply devastating. In the brief time hanging out and working with Helen she was just everything you’d hoped she would be – no airs or graces, generous, naughty, kind, & total class. She lit up our stages and screens. I’m so sorry to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/unOQQmDsc4 — James Graham (@mrJamesGraham) April 16, 2021

McCrory played a defence barrister in ITV drama Quiz, which tells the story of the infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal, in which an army major and his wife were accused of using an elaborate coughing trick to win the cash prize.

Her character in the drama, adapted from James Graham’s play, represented the Ingrams during their trial.

Home Secretary – Skyfall

We’re sad to hear of the untimely passing of British actor Helen McCrory. As well as Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter she graced Pinewood and Shepperton with her presence for roles in Skyfall, Hugo, Their Finest and many more. Our thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/Yx7jgE2pSt — pinewoodstudios (@PinewoodStudios) April 16, 2021

The actress starred in the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall as Home Secretary Clair Dowar.

McCrory featured in one of the film’s most dramatic scenes when Dame Judi Dench’s character M is attacked in a courtroom.

Cherie Blair – The Queen and The Special Relationship



McCrory portrayed the wife of former prime minister Tony Blair in both The Queen and The Special Relationship in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

The films were part of a trilogy by Peter Morgan, who went on to write The Crown, about Mr Blair.