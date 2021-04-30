Kate Winslet, Duchess of Cornwall and Rob Brydon to appear at Hay Festival

Kate Winslet, the Duchess of Cornwall and Rob Brydon are among the famous faces who will take part in the 2021 Hay Festival.

They will appear across two gala events as part of the literature and arts festival.

In addition to actress Winslet, Camilla and comedian Brydon, poet Benjamin Zephaniah, actresses Vanessa Redgrave and Romola Garai, historian Simon Schama and writers Juno Dawson and Margaret Busby will also feature at the event.

Rob Brydon will feature at the 2021 Hay Festival (Matt Crossick/PA)

A total of more than 300 people will feature at the festival, which is being held online this year, over 12 days from May 26 to June 6.

Hay Festival artist manager Heather Salisbury said: “We’re delighted to share this galaxy of stars from stage, screen and the wider world in our gala evenings of hope and inspiration.

“This spring we beam our programme to you from Richard Booth’s bookshop in the heart of Hay-on-Wye, welcoming writers, readers, thinkers and dreamers together from around the world to join our digital party.

“Let’s meet this moment of challenge with hope. Join us.”

The public can register for the event for free at hayfestival.org/wales.