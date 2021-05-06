Music fans happy to provide Covid certification to attend gigs, survey finds

The majority of music fans would be happy to show Covid certification to attend a live event, a survey has found.

Some 75% of people surveyed said they have no problem with being asked to show evidence of a negative test or vaccination so they are allowed in to a concert.

More than half of the 25,000 people questioned said they would attend concerts now if they were allowed, while a further 25% said they will return to gigs once safety measures are in place.

Two in five respondents (41%) said they would be put off from attending an event if they have to wear a face mask.

The survey, by live music industry body LIVE, which represents more than 3,000 businesses, also found 85% of fans are planning to attend either the same or higher numbers of live music events as they did before the pandemic, and 55% have already bought tickets for gigs in the coming months.

The research comes after thousands of revellers without face coverings danced shoulder-to-shoulder to live music for the first time in more than a year at a pilot music festival.

Music fans at a test live event in Liverpool last weekend did not have to wear face masks or socially distance (Danny Lawson/PA)

Around 5,000 people packed into Sefton Park in Liverpool on Sunday for the outdoor gig, which included performances from Blossoms, The Lathums and Liverpool singer-songwriter Zuzu.

Everyone had to provide a negative coronavirus test to enter the venue, but they did not have to wear face coverings or follow social distancing rules.

Researchers at the event will examine the movements and behaviour of the crowd as part of the Events Research Programme, which will provide evidence to inform decisions around the removal of social distancing at stage four of the Government’s road map out of lockdown.

Greg Parmley, chief executive of LIVE, said: “After a devastating year for the live music industry it is fantastic to see the strength of feeling from fans across the UK who are desperate to get back to live music events.

“The industry has worked tirelessly to ensure that we can return as quickly and safely as possible.

“It is notable that fans are willing to live with short-term mitigation measures in order to get back to live music as quickly as possible, with three quarters saying that they would be happy with a Covid-certification system as part of those measures.”

– 25,000 people were surveyed in research led by Chris Carey, chief economist at LIVE, with help from creative arts consultancy Indigo Ltd.