Noel Clarke accused of sexual misconduct on set of Doctor Who

Noel Clarke has been accused of sexual misconduct on the set of BBC series Doctor Who.

The actor and producer has been embroiled in controversy since last week, when the Guardian published allegations of misconduct from 20 women who knew him in a professional capacity.

Bafta suspended his membership and his recent outstanding British contribution to cinema award, while TV channels cut ties with the 45-year-old.

We have made a statement regarding Noel Clarke on our website https://t.co/C5yi6BmDlA — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 29, 2021

Clarke has previously said he “vehemently” denies allegations of sexual misconduct or criminal behaviour but will be seeking professional help and has apologised “deeply” for his actions.

The actor, who played vehicle technician Mickey Smith from 2005 to 2010 in Doctor Who, has now been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, on the set of the BBC show and at a promotional event.

One woman, who worked as a runner and a driver on the series, claimed to the Guardian that she complained about his behaviour to an assistant director of the show and was put on different duties as a result.

A statement from the BBC to the PA news agency said: “The BBC is against all forms of inappropriate behaviour and we’re shocked to hear of these allegations.

“To be absolutely clear, we will investigate any specific allegations made by individuals to the BBC – and if anyone has been subjected to or witnessed inappropriate behaviour of any kind we would encourage them to raise it with us directly.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach and robust processes are in place – which are regularly reviewed and updated to reflect best practice – to ensure any complaints or concerns are handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”

Clarke’s co-star John Barrowman, who played Captain Jack Harkness, has also been accused of repeatedly exposing himself on the set of the show.

A recently resurfaced video from 2015 shows Clarke making jokes about Barrowman exposing his penis “every five seconds” and “hitting it on everything”.

Sources told the newspaper they did not believe Barrowman’s behaviour to be sexually predatory and described it as misjudged “larking about” and “joking”.

Barrowman told the Guardian his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously,” he said.

“Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

Barrowman added that he was at no point made aware of any allegations against Clarke.

